FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.76. 1,485,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,302,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

