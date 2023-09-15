Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.93. 72,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 405,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $167,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,879. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 480,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

