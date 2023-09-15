Apella Capital LLC Makes New $970,000 Investment in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSDA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,231,250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.24 on Friday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $248.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.