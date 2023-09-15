DnB Asset Management AS Sells 10,435 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $139.58 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

