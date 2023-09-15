iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 467,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 483,761 shares.The stock last traded at $48.89 and had previously closed at $48.94.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

