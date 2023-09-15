Piper Sandler Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $40.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

USB opened at $35.72 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

