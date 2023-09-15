Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.92 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth about $7,727,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,902. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $155.23 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.08 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

