Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

