Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN)

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Rail Vision’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

NASDAQ:RVSN opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.42. Rail Vision has a one year low of 0.38 and a one year high of 2.48.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Rail Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

