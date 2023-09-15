The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Timken by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Timken by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

