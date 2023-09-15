Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

