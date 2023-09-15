Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 206.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

BATS:XJH opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

