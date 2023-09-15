Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 256.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 109,833 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,134,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 271.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,504 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.27%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

