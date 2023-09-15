Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 813 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

