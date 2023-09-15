Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 294.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,484,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $495.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.60. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

