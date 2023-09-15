855 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

