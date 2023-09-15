Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $104,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

