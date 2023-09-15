Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

