Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $425.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

