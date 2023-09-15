XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Position Lifted by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Stock Up 1.5 %

XPEL stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,261. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPEL

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.