Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 367 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.3 %

AB opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AB. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

