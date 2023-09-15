Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 21,172.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $76.75 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Otter Tail

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.