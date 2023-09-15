Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $92,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOSE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

