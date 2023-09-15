Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

