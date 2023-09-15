2,560 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APPF. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $201.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.28.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

