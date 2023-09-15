Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

DAL opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,744,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,885,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,090 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

