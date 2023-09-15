Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter.

Selina Hospitality Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SLNA stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Selina Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Selina Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Selina Hospitality by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, 500.com reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

