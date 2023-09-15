Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,053 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.