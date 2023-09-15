Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 952 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.