Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,261 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

T stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

