Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

CB opened at $212.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.43. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.