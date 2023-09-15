Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Aegis

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Aegis in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Kaspien’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.
Kaspien Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $621,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.82. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.13.
Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 1,013.63%.
Institutional Trading of Kaspien
About Kaspien
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.
Featured Articles
