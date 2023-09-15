Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Redwire in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Redwire Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.78. Redwire has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $97,992.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,708,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,411 shares of company stock worth $615,889. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Redwire by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

