Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

