InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

