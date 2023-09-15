NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $97.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

