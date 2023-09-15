Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,574 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

