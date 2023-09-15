Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $97.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

