Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFDP opened at $14.55 on Friday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

