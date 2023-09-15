Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director Purchases C$14,500.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director Anna Maria Tosto acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.
Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.52 on Friday. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
