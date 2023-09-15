Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61.91 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Orchid has a total market cap of $77.25 million and approximately $61.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.03 or 1.00046744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07739213 USD and is up 27.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $42,008,796.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

