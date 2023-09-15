REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
REV Group has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
REV Group Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of REVG opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in REV Group by 639.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of REV Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of REV Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of REV Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
