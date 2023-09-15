Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
RCI opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Rogers Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.20%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 2 Wrecked Stocks Keeping Cars on the Road Ready for Repair
- What is a SEC Filing?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.