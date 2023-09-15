Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

