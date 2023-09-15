GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.81 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.06.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.93 on Friday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,480,323. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

