Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Nucor has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Nucor Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $165.53 on Friday. Nucor has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

