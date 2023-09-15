Insider Selling: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.