eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. eGain has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a P/E ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of eGain by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of eGain by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

