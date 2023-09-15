Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target Raised to GBX 305 at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.82) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s current price.
Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance
Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 219.73 ($2.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £887.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10,986.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.31. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.50 ($3.16).
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
