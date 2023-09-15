Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target Raised to GBX 305 at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.82) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s current price.

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 219.73 ($2.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £887.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10,986.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.31. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.50 ($3.16).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

