ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 940 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.88) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 788.64 ($9.87).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 398.53 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 534.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.89 million, a PE ratio of -164.68, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.09. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,015 ($12.70).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £1,004,059.89 ($1,256,488.41). 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

