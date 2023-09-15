JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 295

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.69) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

TRN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 371 ($4.64) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.20 ($4.42).

Get Trainline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trainline

Trainline Stock Performance

Trainline Company Profile

LON TRN opened at GBX 276.09 ($3.46) on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355.60 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5,521.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.61.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.